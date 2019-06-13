Super Scrambled Eggs

One of the most popular breakfast items is surely scrambled eggs. Unfortunately, there are many breakfast cooks who simply whisk the eggs, drop in the frying pad, toss a couple of times and serve. Such a shame, as the morning scrambled egg does not need much embellishment to make it into an interesting, as well as wholesome, dish.

Cooking Method

In a mixing bowl, beat eggs, milk, salt, and ground black pepper together until well blended. Melt butter in frying pan over medium-low heat until hot (or if being very health-conscious, use polyunsaturated margarine); pour in egg mixture. Reduce heat. As mixture begins to set on bottom and sides of skillet, lift and fold over with spatula. Chop them up with the spatula.

Cook until eggs are almost set; fold in tomato and shallots. Heat scrambled eggs through; serve immediately.

(If you wish to give this recipe even more flavor, add chopped green and red capsicum with the tomato and shallots and one teaspoon of chopped coriander leaf as garnish.)