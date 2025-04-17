(Condo For Sale) Royal Hill Resort

Royal Hill Resort – 2 bed 2 bath in South Pattaya PP11334

Pattaya Hill Resort is a low-rise condominium consisting of three buildings located on Thappraya Road near the Pattaya Provincial Court, in a very convenient location with easy access to the Pratumnak area. There are also coffee shops, restaurants, public transport, pharmacies, and convenience stores in front of the building. Just a 5-minute drive away from Jomtien Beach. Facilities include a swimming pool, fitness center, covered carport, and 24-hour security. This 2-bedroom, 2-bathroom apartment offers 97 sq.m of living space and is spacious enough for a worthwhile renovation. Double glazed and 2 balconies with pool and city views. This apartment is available for sale in foreign name!







2 Bedroom Condo For Sale in South Pattaya

– Prime location on Thappraya Road

– Ideal for renovation and customisation

– Comfortably spacious with 97 sqm

– Convenient access to transport and local amenities

– Foreign quota

Sale Price: ฿ 4.5 m / $ 130k / € 118k

Pattaya Prestige Properties Co., Ltd. | Line ID: @PrestigeProperties | Tel.: +66 828-498-559 | e-Mail: [email protected]



























