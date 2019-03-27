WOMBANIA – Friday March 22, 2019 – March 28, 2019

Latest Stories
St. Patrick’s Day Parade, Pattaya’s biggest so far
Now in its ninth year, the Pattaya’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade grows in size each year. Taking place on the afternoon of the 17th...
Election observers call still-partial Thai vote count flawed
Bangkok (AP) — A group of international observers criticized vote counting in Thailand's first election since a 2014 military coup, saying Tuesday that the...
Pattaya goes to the polls
Pattaya residents went to the polls, braving hot weather to cast ballots in the first unfettered general election in eight years. Polling stations across the...