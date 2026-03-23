BCCT members are invited to an Exclusive Luncheon with Our New Ambassador on Tuesday, 31 March 2026 at Conrad Bangkok.

About the event

The European Associations for Business and Commerce (EABC) is honoured to host the EABC Luncheon: Welcome and Dialogue with the EU Ambassador to Thailand. This exclusive luncheon marks the official welcome of our new EU Ambassador, H.E. Mrs. Luisa Ragher, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union (EU) to Thailand. This event offers the special opportunity for our valued guests to extend their greetings and engage in meaningful conversations with the representatives of all European Union nations.







Event details:

Date: Tuesday, 31th March 2026

Time: 11.00-13.00 (Registration starts 11.00 – event starts 12.00)

Venue: Conrad Bangkok

Ticket:

BCCT, EABC and Co-Chambers member: 1,800 THB

Non-member: 2,300 THB

The ticket includes 3 courses of Western Set Menu



Limited seats on a first-come, first-served basis

RSVP & Payment: direct to EABC by clicking HERE

For more information, please email [email protected] or call +66 (0)2 6279108

Save your seat and don’t miss this exclusive event. We look forward to welcoming you.

Provisional Agenda:

11.00-12.00 Registration

12.00-12.30 Luncheon (3 course meal)

12.30-12.35 Welcome Remarks Mrs. Paranee Adulyapichet – President European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC)

12.35-12.50 Keynote Address and Remarks H.E. Mrs. Luisa Ragher – Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the European Union (EU) to Thailand

12.50-13.00 Special Remarks Ms. Somrudee Poopornanake​​ – Acting Director-General of the ​​​​​​​​​Department of European Affairs, Ministry of Foreign Affairs

13.00-13.05 Closing Remarks Mrs. Paranee Adulyapichet – President European Association for Business and Commerce (EABC)

13.05-13.10 Photo Session

13.10 onwards Networking



หอการค้าอังกฤษ – ไทย

British Chamber of Commerce Thailand

Two Pacific Place, 18th Floor, 142 Sukhumvit Road, Khlong Toei, Bangkok 10110

Tel: +66 (0) 2651-5350-1 Email: [email protected]

Location Map: Thai/English































