To be unable to think

‘Interesting. That sounds like the English word, ‘blur’.

‘It does.’

‘I wonder how it entered the Thai language.’

This does come from the English word ‘blur’

Blur: difficulty in concentrating due to fatigue or absent-mindedness.

‘Why did you forget to lock the door?’

‘Blur.’

‘Oh.’

‘Why can’t you think of an idiom this week?’

‘Blur’

‘Oh.’

Even though this word is English in origin, it must be pronounced on a mid-tone.