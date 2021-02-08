Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady wins Pete Rozelle Trophy as Super Bowl LV Most Valuable Player presented by Verizon

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady was voted the winner of the Pete Rozelle Trophy awarded to the Super Bowl LV Most Valuable Player, presented by Verizon.







This marks the fifth time Brady has won the award, having previously been voted the Most Valuable Player in Super Bowls LI, XLIX, XXXVIII and XXXVI. Brady is the only player in NFL history to win the award five times.

Brady has won seven Super Bowls, the most by a player in NFL history, and joins Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning as the only starting quarterbacks to win Super Bowls with multiple franchises.

Brady completed 21 of 29 attempts (72.4 percent) for 201 yards and three touchdowns with no interceptions for a 125.8 passer rating. He also extended his Super Bowl records for the most career completions (277), passing yards (3,039) and passing touchdowns (21).

The award is chosen by a panel comprised of 16 media members and by fans interactively through the National Football League’s official website, NFL.com.





In his first season with the Buccaneers, veteran quarterback Tom Brady extended his own Super Bowl records for an individual player with his 10th appearance, seventh win, and fifth Super Bowl MVP.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansa City Chiefs 31 – 9 in Super Bowl LV at Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium Feb. 7, 2021.











