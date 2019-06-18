Norway knocks South Korea out of World Cup with 2-1 victory

By Associated Press
Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen, left, reacts as she is fouled in the penalty box by South Korea's Kang Chae-rim during the Women's World Cup Group A soccer match between Norway and South Korea at the Stade Auguste-Delaune in Reims, France, Monday, June 17, 2019. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)
Reims, France (AP) — Norway knocked South Korea out of the Women’s World Cup by scoring on two penalties in a 2-1 victory Monday.

Caroline Graham Hansen scored after five minutes and Isabell Herlovsen beat goalkeeper Kim Min-jung from the spot six minutes into the second half.

Yeo Min-ji converted in the 78th minute but couldn’t spark a South Korean comeback.

South Korea went 0-3 in France with one goal while allowing eight. Norway advanced to the round of 16 as runners up in Group A, which was won by host nation France.

