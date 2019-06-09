Nadal eyes 12th French Open title, facing Thiem in rematch

Paris (AP) — Rafael Nadal aims for a 12th French Open title against Dominic Thiem in a rematch of last year’s final.

Nadal should be more rested for Sunday’s match, because Thiem needed two days to complete his five-set, four-hour semifinal victory over Novak Djokovic.

Nadal beat Thiem in straight sets in last year’s final. But Thiem showed against Djokovic that he has the power and poise to deal with the top players. Also, Thiem beat Nadal in straight sets in the Barcelona Open semifinals on clay in April.

Nadal is 92-2 for his career at Roland Garros. He can become the first man or woman to win the same major tournament 12 times.

An 18th Grand Slam title overall would also move Nadal within two of Roger Federer’s record among men.

Thiem seeks his first major trophy.