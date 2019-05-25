Morgan breaks finger, should be fit for Cricket World Cup

Southampton, England (AP) — England captain Eoin Morgan should be fit for the start of the Cricket World Cup despite breaking a bone in his left index finger on Friday.

Morgan sustained the injury when he dropped a catch in practice ahead of Saturday’s warmup match against Australia in Southampton.

“There’s a very small fracture in there,” said the left-handed batsman. “I’ll miss the game tomorrow unfortunately but, as regards the first game of the tournament, I should be good to go,” he added, referring to England’s match against South Africa at The Oval on Thursday.

Joe Root was not with the England side on Friday because of personal reasons but is set to play against Australia. Leg-spinner Adil Rashid is likely to sit out the game as he manages a shoulder issue.