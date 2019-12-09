Miller scores in OT, Canucks beat Sabres 6-5

Vancouver, British Columbia (AP) — J.T. Miller scored a power-play goal 3:21 into overtime and the Vancouver Canucks beat the Buffalo Sabres 6-5 Saturday.

Buffalo’s Marcus Johansson scored with 59 seconds left and his team’s goalie pulled in the third period to tie it at 5, but Miller scored his 13th of the season off a pass from rookie defenseman Quinn Hughes in OT.

The Sabres thought they had scored in overtime, but the goal was disallowed because of a delayed interference penalty to Henri Jokiharau. Miller scored on the ensuing power play.

Antoine Roussel and Josh Leivo had two goals each for the Canucks. Tyler Myers added a short-handed goal and an assist, while Jake Virtanen had two assists. Thatcher Demko, making his second consecutive start, stopped 23 shots.

Rookie Victor Olofsson had a goal and an assist for Buffalo, which battled back from deficits of 2-0, 3-2 and 5-3. Kyle Okposo, Zemgus Girgensons and Rasmus Ristolainen also scored for the Sabres. Jack Eichel had three assists. Carter Hutton made 24 saves.

Flyers 4, Senators 3

Philadelphia (AP) — Scott Laughton had a goal, an assist and a hard check in a chippy contest to lead Philadelphia.

Ivan Provorov, Travis Konecny and Shayne Gostisbhere also scored for the Flyers, who have won six of seven. Carter Hart stopped 27 shots.

Anthony Duclair scored twice for Ottawa, and Brady Tkachuk also had a goal. The Senators have lost six of seven. Craig Anderson gave up two goals on six shots before leaving with a lower body injury in the first period. Anders Nilsson came on and stopped 13 of the 15 shots he faced.

Flames 4, Kings 3

Calgary, Alberta (AP) — Dillon Dube had a goal and an assist for his first career multipoint game, and Calgary won its fourth straight.

Milan Lucic also had a goal and an assist, and Zac Rinaldo and Sean Monahan also scored to help Calgary earn a point in six straight games (5-0-1) and remain perfect in four games under interim coach Geoff Ward. Cam Talbot, making his first start since Nov. 17, overcame a shaky start and finished with 30 saves to end a four-game losing streak.

Drew Doughty and Anze Kopitar each had a goal and an assist for Los Angeles, and Matt Roy also scored as the Kings fell to 0-10-1 in their last 11 on the road. Jack Campbell finished with 26 saves.

Avalanche 4, Bruins 1

Boston (AP) — Ian Cole scored his first goal of season in his 500th career NHL game, backup goalie Pavel Francouz stopped all 16 shots he faced in relief and Colorado got its season-high sixth straight win.

Andre Burakovsky, Valeri Nichushkin and Gabriel Landeskog also scored for Colorado, which has won 11 of its last 14 games. The Avalanche posted their 11th win in their last 12 games in Boston, with their lone loss in the stretch coming in the last trip on Feb. 10 last season.

Francouz replaced starter Phillip Grubauer late in the first period. Grubauer left with an apparent injury after giving up a goal on four shots.

Chris Wagner scored for Boston, which lost its second straight and first in regulation at home this season after going 12-0-5. Jaroslav Halak had 16 saves for the Bruins, the NHL’s last team without a regulation loss on home ice.

Panthers 4, Blue Jackets 1

Sunrise, Fla. (AP) — Sergei Bobrovsky made 33 saves against his former team and Josh Brown scored the winning goal in Florida’s win over Columbus.

Bobrovsky made his first start against the Blue Jackets since signing with the Panthers on July 1. He played the previous seven seasons with Columbus.

Evgenii Dadonov, Brett Connolly and Mike Hoffman also scored for Florida. Aleksander Barkov had two assists. The Panthers beat Columbus for the first time in eight games.

Vladislav Gavrikov scored for the Blue Jackets. Elvis Merzlikins stopped 23 shots. Columbus lost its fourth straight game and is 0-10-3 when the opponent scores first.

Hurricanes 6, Wild 2

Raleigh, N.C. (AP) — Sebastian Aho had three goals and two assists for his first career five-point game as Carolina ended Minnesota’s five-game winning streak.

Teuvo Teravainen added three assists and Lucas Wallmark, Andrei Svechnikov and Joel Edmundson also scored for the Hurricanes, who won for the third time in four games. Petr Mrazek stopped 22 shots for his NHL-leading 10th home win.

Ryan Donato and Mats Zuccarello scored for Minnesota. Alex Stalock had 34 saves.

Maple Leafs 5, Blues 2

St. Louis (AP) — Auston Matthews broke out of a slump with two goals, Zach Hyman also scored twice and Toronto beat St. Louis.

Jason Spezza capped the Maple Leafs’ four-goal first period outburst with his fourth of the season. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves for Toronto, which had lost seven in a row against St. Louis.

David Perron and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Blues, who have lost two in a row following a four-game winning streak. Jordan Binnington started and gave up four goals on 11 shots in the first 9 1/2 minutes before he was pulled. Jake Allen replaced him and stopped 15 of the 16 shots he faced.

Penguins 5, Red Wings 3

Detroit (AP) — Evgeni Malkin and Jake Guentzel each had a goal and two assists to help Pittsburgh win its third straight.

Chad Ruhwedel, Dominik Kahun and John Marino also scored for the Penguins, and Matt Murray made 26 saves for his first win in nearly a month.

Murray didn’t help his case to compete with Tristan Jarry for playing time, giving up two goals in the third period.

Robby Fabbri, Filip Hronek and Dylan Larkin scored for Detroit, which has lost 11 straight — its longest since a franchise-record 14-game skid during the 1981-82 season. Jonathan Bernier was pulled midway through the third period after giving up four goals on 23 shots. Eric Comrie stopped all four shots he faced.

Predators 6, Devils 4

Nashville, Tenn. (AP) — Nick Bonino, Dante Fabbro and Rocco Grimaldi each had a goal and an assist to help Nashville end a two-game skid.

Yakov Trenin scored his first NHL goal, and Daniel Carr and Filip Forsberg also scored for the Predators. Mattias Ekholm had two assists and Pekka Rinne stopped 29 shots.

Jesper Bratt, Travis Zajac, Kyle Palmieri and Taylor Hall scored for the Devils, losers of five straight. Louis Domingue finished with 31 saves.

Lightning 7, Sharks 1

Tampa, Fla. (AP) — Andrei Vasilevskiy made 37 saves, Steven Stamkos had two power-play goals and an assist, and Tampa Bay cruised past San Jose.

The Lightning also got two goals from Tyler Johnson. Alex Killorn, Victor Hedman and Carter Verhaeghe had the other goals, and Killorn added three assists.

Marc-Edouard Vlasic scored with 5:16 remaining for the Sharks, who had picked up a point in their previous five road games (4-0-1). Martin Jones was pulled early in the third after allowing four goals on 21 shots.

Stars 3, Islanders 1

Dallas (AP) — Alexander Radulov returned with a goal and an assist on a revitalized Dallas power play, and the Stars beat the New York Islanders.

Andrew Cogliano and Denis Gurianov also scored for the Stars, and Ben Bishop stopped 34 shots.

Mathew Barzal scored for the Islanders, and Thomas Greiss finished with 34 saves.