Luka Doncic has big 2nd half, Mavericks rout Lakers

Los Angeles (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 21 of his 27 points in a dynamic second half, Kristaps Porzingis added 15 points and the Dallas Mavericks snapped the Los Angeles Lakers’ 10-game winning streak with a 114-100 victory Sunday.

Doncic also had 10 assists and nine rebounds, and Delon Wright had 17 points and nine assists in the Mavericks’ seventh victory in eight games.

Dallas underlined its status as a likely title contender with an inspired second half on the road against the NBA-leading Lakers, who had lost only once in 18 games since their season opener.

Anthony Davis had 27 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers, and LeBron James had 25 points, nine rebounds and eight assists. They dropped to 17-3.

The Mavs erased a halftime deficit with a 28-5 run to open the third quarter, shredding the Lakers’ usually solid defense. Dallas’ decisive rally was led by a majestic quarter from Doncic, who had 16 points and five assists in the third after going 2 for 9 in the first half.

Heat 109, Nets 106

New York (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 20 points, Bam Adebayo had 17 points and 16 rebounds and Miami scored the final 10 points to beat Brooklyn.

Goran Dragic led the Heat with 24 points, starting the closing 10-0 burst with a three-point play.

Miami trailed 106-99 after a 3-pointer by Joe Harris with 1:45 remaining, but pitched a shutout from there and got the victory thanks largely to the aggressiveness of Butler. He kept attacking the rim and had five free throws in the closing run, overcoming his 5-for-17 shooting from the field.

Spencer Dinwiddie scored 29 points and Harris had a season-high 25 for the Nets. Kyrie Irving missed his ninth straight game because of a right shoulder injury.

Raptors 130, Jazz 110

Toronto (AP) — Pascal Siakam scored 35 points, Fred VanVleet had 21 points and 11 assists and Toronto used a record-setting first half to rout Utah.

Toronto led 77-37 for the biggest halftime lead in franchise history and in the NBA this season. It matched the eighth-largest halftime lead in league history, and was the Jazz’s biggest halftime deficit.

Mike Conley scored 20 points for Utah.

Celtics 113, Knicks 104

New York (AP) — Jayson Tatum scored 30 points, Jaylen Brown added 28 and Boston beat New York.

Kemba Walker had 15 points and 10 assists, Enes Kanter added 11 points and 11 rebounds, and Brad Wanamaker also scored 11 points for Boston.

Julius Randle led the Knicks with 26 points.

Thunder 107, Pelicans 104

New Orleans (AP) — Chris Paul scored seven of his 16 points in a late 12-0 run in Oklahoma City’s victory over New Orleans.

Danilo Gallinari led the Thunder with 23 points and 11 rebounds, and Steven Adams, Dennis Schroder and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander added 17 points each. Adams also had 10 rebounds

Jrue Holiday had 26 points for New Orleans.

Grizzlies 115, Timberwolves 107

Minneapolis (AP) — Dillon Brooks scored 26 points and Grayson Allen added 13 to push short-handed Memphis past Minnesota.

Memphis, which was without star rookie Ja Morant because of back spasms and starting center Jonas Valanciunas because of an illness. Karl-Anthony Towns had 21 points and 12 rebounds for Minnesota.

Pistons 132, Spurs 98

Detroit (AP) — Christian Wood scored a career-high 28 points to help Detroit rout San Antonio.

Luke Kennard added 20 points for the Pistons They had lost eight of 10.

DeMar DeRozan had 20 points for San Antonio. The Spurs have lost 11 of 13.

Magic 100, Warriors 96

Orlando, Fla. (AP) — Evan Fournier tied his career high with 32 points and Terrence Ross added 19 points in Orlando’s victory over Golden State.

Glenn Robinson III led Golden State with 19 points.

Clippers 150, Wizards 125

Los Angeles (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 34 points, Paul George added 31, and Los Angeles rolled past undermanned Washington for its 12th win in a row over the Wizards at home.

Montrezl Harrell added 23 points and 15 rebounds and Lou Williams had 22 points for the Clippers, who improved to a franchise-best 12-1 at Staples Center.

Rookie Rui Hachimura scored a career-high 30 points and Bradley Beal added 23 points and 11 assists for the Wizards.

Davis Bertans had 20 points and a tied his career high with six 3-pointers.