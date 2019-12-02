Harden’s 60 points help Rockets roll over Hawks, 158-111

Houston (AP) — James Harden scored a season-high 60 points in 31 minutes and the Houston Rockets sent the struggling Atlanta Hawks to their 10th straight loss with a 158-111 romp on Saturday night.

Harden came one point shy of matching his career high and franchise record on a night he made eight 3-pointers and 20 free throws. He watched the entire fourth quarter from the bench with Houston up 127-73 at the end of three.

It was his fourth career 60-point game, tying him with Michael Jordan for third-most in NBA history, trailing only Kobe Bryant (six) and Wilt Chamberlain (32). Harden is the only active player who has scored 60 points more than once.

Trae Young led the Hawks with 37 points and had five 3-pointers, but it wasn’t nearly enough to offset Harden’s game.

The Rockets raced out to a 14-5 lead and had stretched their advantage to 81-52 by halftime behind 31 points from Harden for their third 80-point first half in franchise history.

Bucks 137, Hornets 96

Milwaukee (AP) — Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 26 points but his double-double streak ended at 19 games when he grabbed nine rebounds while playing only 20 minutes as Milwaukee coasted over Charlotte.

Milwaukee (17-3) won its 11th straight game and matched its highest point total of the season. The Bucks held a 17-point halftime lead and extended it to 101-75 entering the fourth quarter, allowing the reigning MVP to sit out the final period.

Antetokounpo’s streak of double-doubles to open a season left him short of Bill Walton’s record of 34 with the Portland Trail Blazers in 1976-77. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar also had 29 for the Los Angeles Lakers in 1975-76.

The Bucks put nine players in double figures and finished November with a franchise-best 15-1 record, losing only on a buzzer-beating shot in Utah on Nov. 8. Milwaukee has the league’s second-best record, behind the Los Angeles Lakers (17-2).

Devonte’ Graham led the Hornets (8-13) with 24 points and Terry Rozier added 19.

76ers 119, Pacers 116

Philadelphia (AP) — Joel Embiid had 32 points and 11 rebounds and Ben Simmons had three steals in the final 13.9 seconds to lead Philadelphia over Indiana.

Simmons finished with 15 points, 13 assists, six rebounds and four steals. Tobias Harris scored 22 points for Philadelphia, which won its third straight while improving to 9-0 at home.

T.J. Warren had 29 points and Malcolm Brogdon added 28 for the Pacers, who had won five straight. Indiana opened a grueling five-game, seven-day road trip.

Kings 100, Nuggets 97, OT

Sacramento, Calif. (AP) — Harrison Barnes scored six of his season-high 30 points in overtime, Buddy Hield hit two free throws with 9.5 seconds left and Sacramento rallied to beat Denver.

Sacramento trailed by 17 at halftime and didn’t lead until Barnes made a jumper early in overtime. Gary Harris’ 3-pointer put the Nuggets up 95-94, but Barnes answered with two free throws and scored on a short lean-in shot.

Harris made two free throws before Hield answered with two of his own to help Sacramento end a six-game losing streak against Denver.

The Nuggets failed to get off a shot in the final 15 seconds.

Nemanja Bjelica had 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Kings. Richaun Holmes added 13 points and 10 rebounds, and Hield had 21 points despite an off-night shooting.

Harris scored 18 of his 25 points in the first quarter. Will Barton added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists. Jamal Murray scored 15 points.