Everton beat Burnley 2-0, keep alive Europa League hopes

Liverpool, England (AP) — Resurgent Everton kept alive their faint hopes of qualification for the Europa League by beating Burnley 2-0 in the Premier League on Friday.

Burnley defender Ben Mee deflected a shot from Richarlison into his own net in the 17th minute, and Everton right back Seamus Coleman added a second goal three minutes later after goalkeeper Tom Heaton parried out a shot from Lucas Digne.

With a fifth win in their last seven games, Everton climbed into eighth place — a point and a place behind Wolverhampton Wanderers. A seventh-place finish would earn qualification for the Europa League if Manchester City beat Watford in the FA Cup final later this month.

Everton would not be able to finish in seventh if Wolves beat already-relegated Fulham on Saturday, however.

Everton have kept eight clean sheets in their last 10 games, a remarkable upturn in fortunes for a defence that had previously been shaky in Marco Silva’s first season in charge.

Burnley are safe from relegation in 15th place.