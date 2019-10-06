Dream still on: Wondrous Japan gets win, bonus point v Samoa

Toyota, Japan (AP) — Surely all of Japan must be in love with rugby by now.

The host team produced another wondrous display on Saturday to beat a ferocious Samoa with an immense effort, enhancing Japan’s chances of becoming the first Asian team to make the quarterfinals. And it could do it at Asia’s first Rugby World Cup.

Japan is a step closer to achieving that historic feat after winning a bruiser of an encounter 38-19 against the proud Samoans. But the game wasn’t won until five minutes from the end when replacement winger Kenki Fukuoka scrambled in at the right corner to subdue Samoa’s fightback.

And even that wasn’t the end of the drama.

Almost five minutes after the clock ticked past 80 minutes at the City of Toyota Stadium, the relentless Japanese clinched a four-try bonus point through star wing Kotaro Matsushima that could be crucial in the final reckoning in Pool A.

It could be the difference between a brave showing and a stunning success and quarterfinal place. Japan has three wins from three and has only a game against Scotland between it and the last eight now.

It’s not certain what Japan will need to do yet as Scotland still has to play its penultimate game, against underdog Russia on Wednesday.

“It’s obviously better having the bonus point than not having it,” Japan coach Jamie Joseph said. “It was difficult to get and it may be important.”

Japan also won three pool games at the last World Cup and still missed out on the quarterfinals — to Scotland.

The team qualifying for the quarterfinals would set off a party of epic proportions in the host country, where rugby isn’t historically the No. 1 game. Or even No. 2. It must be top now and will be for at least the next week until Japan vs. Scotland in Yokohama next Sunday, and likely in front of 70,000 fans.

Japan is enraptured with the game on the evidence of the crowd on Saturday as nearly 40,000 lived every moment. Groaning as one every time Samoa threatened and roaring when Japan won it, and when the team picked up the bonus point. The roar might have lifted the stadium’s retractable roof, if it had been closed.

“Behind the scenes, that’s what we knew could happen if we won test matches and that’s hugely helpful,” Joseph. “I’m not sure if there’s one word but it makes us incredibly proud that we’re representing 120 million people, and the majority don’t really support rugby. That makes us proud.

“It’s a tail wind for the team because nobody thought we would be here.”

Japan has pulled off far bigger results in isolation: Against Ireland a week ago, and against the two-time champion Springboks at the last World Cup four years ago.

But Saturday in Toyota the Japanese were favorites and the pressure bore down on them to not mess up. They didn’t but left everyone guessing right until the end.

Japan now leads Pool A with 14 points, three clear of Ireland. Scotland has two games remaining and is on five points.

Samoa and Russia are already out of contention, with this loss eliminating Samoa.

Japan scored its first three tries against Samoa through center Timothy Lafaele, No. 8 Kazuki Himeno and Fukuoka, the star of that shock win over Ireland that really got Japan believing.

Here, his score produced relief more than anything when it sealed a victory that looked certain with Japan 26-12 up, and then not so certain when the brave Samoans made it 26-19 with seven minutes to go.

With home nerves jangling, the two speedy wingers, substitute Fukuoka and then Matsushima delivered the final drama.

Samoa tested Japan’s nerves and commitment at every stage.

Japan made Samoa pay for a yellow card to flanker TJ Ioane when Lafaele — born in Samoa — scored near the corner in the first half.

Samoa set up the thrilling finish when center Henry Taefu spun out of a tackle and went over after a period of pressure. He added the two points to make it just a converted try between the teams with seven minutes to go.

Japan responded by turning over possession from the restart, surging to within a meter, and then sending Fukuoka in from an overlap way out on the right corner.

Matsushima’s try might be the quarterfinal-clincher. That came after Japan, pushing for the bonus point, gave up possession and Samoa had a scrum on its five-meter line.

Japan summoned one more thrust from its outstanding forwards and won possession back with a free kick. It scrummed again, and eventually moved the ball left to the short side, where Matsushima slipped through a half gap and had enough momentum to go over.

From that moment it was all about Scotland.

“I think it was always going to come down to the final game,” Joseph said. “It’s building up to be a real ripper. I can’t wait and I know the players can’t wait because we’ve been subconsciously thinking about it for a couple of years now.”