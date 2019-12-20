Devils win 1st game since Hall trade, beat Ducks 3-1

Newark, N.J. (AP) — Nico Hischier and Kyle Palmeiri scored in the second period in New Jersey’s first game since linemate Taylor Hall was traded and the Devils beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-1 on Wednesday night.

Sami Vatanen also scored and Mackenzie Blackwood made 26 saves as the Devils gave interim coach Alain Nasreddine his second straight win. It marked only the fourth time this season New Jersey has won consecutive games.

Adam Henrique scored against his former team for the Ducks, who squandered an early 1-0 lead in losing to New Jersey for the first time in four games. Ryan Miller had 17 saves as Anaheim lost its second straight on a four-game East Coast trip.

Avalanche 4, Blackhawks 1

Chicago (AP) — Ian Cole and Mikko Rantanen each had a goal and an assist, and Colorado beat Chicago.

Nathan MacKinnon and Andre Burakovksy also scored for the Avalanche, who are 9-1-1 in their last 11 games. Pavel Francouz made 31 saves for Colorado. The Avalanche, who lost 5-2 at St. Louis on Monday, are 3-0 against the Blackhawks this season and have outscored their Central Division rival 16-5.

Ryan Carpenter got his second goal of the season for the fading Blackhawks, who have lost five of six. Corey Crawford stopped 32 shots.

Blues 2, Oilers 1

St. Louis (AP) — Brayden Schenn scored, Jake Allen made 35 saves and St. Louis edged Edmonton for its fourth straight win.

Mackenzie MacEachern also scored for the Stanley Cup champion Blues.

James Neal had a late goal and Mikko Koskinen stopped 42 shots for the Oilers, who lost for the fifth time in six games.

Edmonton went 0 for 4 on the power play, snapping an eight-game scoring streak with the man advantage.