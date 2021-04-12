His Majesty The King sends message of condolences on passing of Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua has sent a message of condolences to Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom on the death of her husband, His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.







The message reads: “Queen Suthida and I are deeply saddened by the passing of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh. We all in Thailand join the people of Great Britain in mourning this great loss, a sense of loss shared by peoples across the world whose lives have been touched and enriched by His Royal Highness’ enduring legacies.”







“We still recall with much pride and warmth the two historic state visits made by Your Majesty in 1972 and 1996, with His Royal Highness at your side, as guests of my beloved father, His late Majesty King Bhumibol Adulyadej.”



“Just as important to the people of Thailand was how His Royal Highness wished during his later visits on behalf of the World Wildlife Fund, to share with them his love of nature and passion for the environment, thus inspiring a number of essential projects of conservation. May I, on behalf of the people of Thailand, express to Your Majesty, the Royal Family and the British people our heartfelt sympathy and condolences.” (NNT World)













