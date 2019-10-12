Counterterror police take over UK mall stabbing probe

London (AP) — Counterterror police are leading an investigation Friday into a stabbing incident that injured four people at a shopping center in northwestern England, as police keep an open mind on the motive.

Greater Manchester Police said a man in his 40s was been arrested on suspicion of serious assault. No deaths were reported from the incident at the center in central Manchester.

“In these early stages, we are keeping an open mind about the motivation of this terrible incident and the circumstances as we know them,” the police force said. “Given the location of the incident and its nature, officers from Counter Terrorism Police North West are leading the investigation as we determine the circumstances.”

Police initially reported five people injured but later reduced the number. Two women and a man were hospitalized. Paramedics assessed the fourth person, who wasn’t stabbed and didn’t go to the hospital.