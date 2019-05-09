WOMBANIA – May 9, 2019

Latest Stories
Southerners Black retain title at Pattaya rugby festival
The 2019 Chris Kays Memorial Rugby Tournament concluded at Horseshoe Point in Pattaya last weekend and witnessed 2 days of hard-fought and sometimes spectacular...
Flooding from torrential rains causes emergency in Paraguay
Asuncion, Paraguay (AP) — Paraguay declared a state of emergency Wednesday in a province along the border with Argentina as torrential rains continued to...
Iran threatens more uranium enrichment if no new nuke deal
Tehran, Iran (AP) — Iran threatened Wednesday to enrich its uranium stockpile closer to weapons-grade levels in 60 days if world powers fail to...
China says it will retaliate if Trump raises tariffs
Beijing (AP) — China said Thursday it will retaliate if President Donald Trump goes ahead with more tariff hikes in a fight over technology...