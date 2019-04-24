WOMBANIA – April 24, 2019

Latest Stories
Brown goes green
PSC Golf from the Pattaya Links Golf Society Monday, April 15, Eastern Star – Stableford 1st Mike Tottenham (19) 37pts 2nd Paul Chesney (21) 35pts 3rd Kae Dayton (22) 35pts 4th Pete Seil...
Millions spent, but central Pattaya roadworks fail to end flooding
Central Pattaya residents are complaining that nearly 3 million baht in roadwork has failed to alleviate the flooding it targeted. Nattapong Santaveesuk of the city’s...
Davies delivers at Pleasant Valley
PSC Golf from Siam Country Resort Pattaya Tuesday, April 16, Pleasant Valley – Stableford Many of our group left the city for Songkran or went back to...
Australia-Thailand naval exercise begins in Sattahip
The Thai and Australian navies launched their joined AusThai exercise. Royal Thai Fleet commander Adm. Noppadol Supakorn and Australian Ambassador Allan McKinnon kicked off the...
Schedule set for International Fireworks Festival
The International Fireworks Festival returns to Pattaya Beach May 24-25 with music and pyrotechnics. The effusively-named “Grand Magnificent Spectacular Celebration" will kick off each day...