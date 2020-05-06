Yupins Restaurant New Opening Hours

Following the news from the Government and the Governor of Chonburi, which lifts some of the existing restrictions on restaurants, Yupins Restaurant is delighted to announce that it will open with New Hours on this coming Saturday, the 9th May.







The new hours of opening are 12 noon until 8.30 p.m.

The only exception of course is Wednesdays, which is our closing day every week.

The menu is the same and the staff are the same, so is the decor!

Only you are missing, so we will be very happy to see you again.

so if you wish please make a reservation! Landline: 038 250 394 – Cell: 087 062 9672 or Cell: 0817720679

We will open for hungry persons this Friday also at 6 p.m. until 8.30 p.m.

We are now closing at 8.30 p.m. because of the curfew, as the staff need to clear and clean and go home before 10 p.m.

Many thanks to you for your help and understanding in our new arrangements.

P.S. The Free Food Fund that we have been running since the end of March, on Wednesdays and Saturdays, will continue on Wednesdays only.







YUPINS will continue this aid until the money runs out. Thankfully the donors have been very gracious and we now have enough money to last for a couple of months.

I will be in touch with further news about FFF as it happens.

Lots of Love and take care out there,

Yupin xxx





