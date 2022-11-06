Yupins Christmas Menu 2022

A Choice of Starters

1/ Yupins Mushroom Soup

2/ Yupins Prawn Cocktail

3/ Yupins Quails egg Japanese style Salad

Main Course

4/ Yupins Traditional Roast Turkey, (or vegetarian alternative) with roast potatoes, fresh vegetables, giblets and red wine gravy, sausages wrapped in smoked bacon, sage & onion stuffing, cranberry sauce and a clove and nutmeg bread sauce.

5/ Or a Thai dish from our menu.







A Choice of Desserts

6/ Christmas pudding flambéed with

Brandy and served with brandy butter

And custard

7/ Yupins Mango and Sticky rice

8/ Yupins Ice Cream

To follow: Coffee

995 baht

Our Christmas Set Menu is in place on Christmas Eve, the 24 December, for two sittings, 5pm and 8pm; And on Christmas Day 25 December, for two sittings, 5pm and 8pm.

Bookings call : 087 062 9672 or 081 772 0679

Email: [email protected]

www.yupins.com































