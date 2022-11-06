Yupins Christmas Menu 2022

A Choice of Starters
1/ Yupins Mushroom Soup
2/ Yupins Prawn Cocktail
3/ Yupins Quails egg Japanese style Salad
Main Course
4/ Yupins Traditional Roast Turkey, (or vegetarian alternative) with roast potatoes, fresh vegetables, giblets and red wine gravy, sausages wrapped in smoked bacon, sage & onion stuffing, cranberry sauce and a clove and nutmeg bread sauce.
5/ Or a Thai dish from our menu.
A Choice of Desserts
6/ Christmas pudding flambéed with
Brandy and served with brandy butter
And custard
7/ Yupins Mango and Sticky rice
8/ Yupins Ice Cream
To follow: Coffee
995 baht
Our Christmas Set Menu is in place on Christmas Eve, the 24 December, for two sittings, 5pm and 8pm; And on Christmas Day 25 December, for two sittings, 5pm and 8pm.
Bookings call : 087 062 9672 or 081 772 0679
Email: [email protected]
www.yupins.com