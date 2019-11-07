YUPINS Christmas Menu 2019 (995 Baht)

It looks like November is here, and it is the time to think about your Christmas bookings amongst other things!

So, to help you, here is the Yupins Xmas Menu, our traditional Christmas Menu, which has been popular every year for the last six years.

I do vary it in the choices before and after, but the main course is Turkey, with vegetarian alternative, or a Thai meal from our extensive menu.

Of course Christmas Pudding flambeed is a choice to follow the Turkey if you wish.

We have a wide choice of wines available from 795 to 1495 per bottle, many of them around the 1000 baht mark, with of course our ‘by the glass’ house wines or carafes of the same, always good value.

And a quick reminder that our favourite OYSTERS FROM NORMANDY are now coming every Friday direct to us same day. Try them!!