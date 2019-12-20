White Christmas at Dusit Thani Pattaya

Dusit Thai Pattaya

White Christmas Dinner in The Cascade Tuesday 24 December 2019 from 18.45-23.00 hrs. Celebrate Christmas Eve with festive spirit of the holiday season with your family and dear friends. Indulge yourself amid the new ambience of The Cascade Restaurant and enjoy our incomparable buffet dinner featuring Christmas favourites, Christmas pudding and many delicacies included in an international cuisine along with the chance to win fabulous lucky draw prizes. Price at THB 1,900 nett per person. (Terms & Conditions apply. 50% discount for children under 12 years old). Advanced reservations recommended, please call +66 (0) 3842 5611 Ext. 2149, 2150 or email to [email protected]