What’s on in Pattaya & East Thailand

Thai Garden Resort Pattaya is Open

Dine indoors or Under the Stars at the Oasis Restaurant & Poolside. Have a special evening with First Class International and Thai Food in a Magnificent Botanical Garden atmosphere. Chef Kenneth Goessens, has created “an exquisite touch of Europe combined with an exotic tinge of Thai cuisine. Savour our fine wines and exotic cocktails. All at moderate prices. To celebrate their Grand Re-Opening, they are offering 20% Off on all Food and Beverages. Pork Ribs Half Rack 310 Bath, Grilled Salmon “Florentine” 330 Bath, Burger – Australian Beef 280 Bath. Oasis Restaurant +66 38 370 614-8, Email: [email protected] thaigarden.com, FB: @oasisrestaurantpattaya, LINE: @tgrpattaya

Tapas at Sunset in Thai Garden Resort

Every Friday & Saturday from 3 pm onwards. Enjoy a large variety of our Special Tapas including Bruschetta, Gambas, Currywurst for only 100 Baht. Oasis Restaurant in Thai Garden Resort, North Pattaya Road Tel: (+66) 38 370 614 E-mail: oasisrestaurant @thaigarden.com

The Bay Grill & Roast Buffet at Dusit Thani Pattaya

All You Can Eat Grills and Roast Every Friday and Saturday, enjoy a fantastic buffet of meat and seafood barbecue items from salmon steak, river prawns, deep sea blue swimmer, marinated Seabass and sweet snails to à la minute Wagyu beef, pork loin, leg of lamb and other international delights from soups and appetizers to main courses and desserts. Fridays and Saturdays, 5.30pm to 10.00 pm. Price: 999 Baht net per person *Terms & conditions apply. Tel: 038 425611 Ext. 2149, 2150 Email: [email protected]







Please Support Pattaya Mail

Gourmet Afternoon Tea at Dusit Thani Pattaya

Enjoy a taste of an enduring Dusit Thani tradition. Relax in the serene setting of Dusit Gourmet. Savour our Chef’s house made savoury canapé, scones with cream and jam, cookies, pastries, snack items and Thai sweets complemented with freshly brewed coffee or premium tea. When: Available daily from 1pm to 6pm. Price: THB 352 net per person.

Tel: 038 425611 Ext. 2149, 2150 Email: [email protected]









Seafood BBQ Buffet at Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya

Seafood & BBQ lovers will enjoy a wide selection and variety of freshly grilled BBQ buffet selection. The price is just THB 999 net per person and half price for children from 6-12 years and kid under 6 years old is free. Including free flow of soft drinks. “Seafood BBQ night” at Oasis Restaurant opens every night at 18.30 – 22.30 hrs. Located at lower main lobby near the water park of Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya. For more information or reservations please contact 0 3871 4981. Email: [email protected]

Loading…

Fines De Claires Oysters at Yupins Restaurant

As of Friday 4 September 2020, Yupin’s Restaurant in Jomtien Complex offers some fabulous culinary options including Fines De Claires Oysters arriving fresh ‘Par Avion’ from Normandy in France. Served on ice with lemon and on request a spicy Thai sauce for dipping. An amazing experience. Only 595 baht per six oysters. Yupin’s fantastic French onion soup is now available again. For more information or reservations, call 038 250394 or visit website: www.yupins.com.







Private Romantic Dinner at Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya

Coast Beach Club & Bistro, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya presents “Private Romantic Dinner” beachside for a couple.

A selection of 4-course Thai or Western set menu such as Western set; Starter Pan-seared foie gars with tamarind sauce, Lobster ravioli with tom ka sauce. Main course Slow cooked lamb shank in jus with saffron risotto and Asian Vegetable and Matcha Lava Cake for dessert, Home-made chocolates, Coffee or Tea. The price only THB 3,999 net per couple.

Seafood & BBQ tower for a couple. Enjoy dining with a selection of starters followed by the main course and Home-made chocolate, coffee or tea. The price only THB 4,999 net. Soft Beverages are included. For more information and reservations 3 days in advance. Please contact 0 3871 4981. Email: [email protected]









Sonia Residence Pattaya Free Stay Vouchers

Buy 10 Vouchers get 2 Free. – Buy 5 Vouchers get 1 Free. Each Voucher can be used for 1 stay at Sonia Residence in Jomtien-Pattaya. Terms & Conditions Apply. Bookings & Reservations +66 (0) 97 018 9636 | +66 (0) 33 048 167. Sonia Residence, 540 Moo 12, Chaiyapruek Rd, Nong­prue, Banglamung, Chonburi, Thailand 20150. Tel. +66 (0) 33 048 167, +66 (0) 97 018 9636. [email protected] soniaresidence.com www.soniaresidence.com







Meet with Confidence at InterContinental Pattaya Resort

When you are ready to plan your next meeting or group event, you can book with confidence with their new flexible meeting offer. Meeting package starts from THB 1,300 net / person / day with no cancellation fee and enjoy double IHG® Business Rewards points. Book by December 31, 2020. Meet or stay by June 30, 2021. For enquiries, please contact Tel. 038 259 888, Toll Free Number: 001 800 656 888 Email: [email protected] pattaya.intercontinental.com

Loading…

Collingbourne Auctioneers has moved

Collingbourne Auctioneers is now located on Chai­yapruek1 Road. Sale starts at 11:00 a.m. as usual. To get bid online just register and login on main website. https://www.collingbourne-auctioneers.com/Tel: 033 038 087, 092-272-0800 Mob: 086-838-7841Webpage: service @pattayabid.com and [email protected] .com. Their auction halls are open for viewings Monday-Saturday from 09:00-17:00. Closed on Sundays. They have an in-house pickup/delivery service at very reasonable rates; please call the Colling­bourne Pattaya Auction office 038 076 234 for more details. Of course, you are welcome to organise your own transport too!







Khanitha Beauty Salon new location

Khanitha Beauty Salon owned by Khanitha ‘Noi’ Klemm moved to a new location on Thappraya Road corner of Soi 6. Noi’s services include Eyelashes extension and Nail Design. This month Noi is offering Ladies Hair-Spa for 199 Baht and a Hair Cut for men from only 99 Baht. Open Monday-Saturday from 11am – 8pm (Sundays closed) Facebook: khanittha beauty salon LINE-ID: beauty.noi







Stay fit and relax at Dusit Thani Pattaya

Day Pass Special Rate – DFiT Fitness Centre and Devarana Spa Spend a day to enjoy all sweating workouts and relax the body, refreshing your mind with spa pleasure. Special 1-day pass is at only THB 1,000 net per person to enjoy your day at Dusit Thani Pattaya. DFiT • Pools • Steam & Sauna • Tennis Court • Thai Massage. Now – 31 October 2020 | Monday to Friday More information Tel. 038 425611-7 Ext. 2227 or Email: [email protected]









Jazz Pit Pub home of Jazz in Pattaya

Live Jazz Jam Session Every Sunday 2.00 p.m. – 5.00 p.m. join us, inside Sun Sabella Complex, Thappraya Rd. Every day except Tuesday Live Music by Thomas Reimer. For reservations call: Tel no. 038 251 686 ,038 251 687 & 033 000 851







Jomtien Bridge Club

Jomtien Bridge Club resume at Friends Bar (upstairs room).This is located on Thappraya Road, just short of Pattaya Beach Road and 30 meters from Jomtien police station. The club meets as before on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays with a show-up time of 12.45 pm or before. Non-members are welcome but should phone Jeremy Watson beforehand on 0858182172. Partners will be provided whenever possible. Health and safety regulations at the club will be in force, as previously, and frequent hand washing will be encouraged.

Loading…

New Delicacies at Pan Pan San Domenico

Italian Antipasto: Parma Ham, Salame, Milano, Hot Salame, Mortadella, Olives, Mozzarella & Bell Peppers. Served with hot, crispy pizza bread. 580 Baht.

Highly Recommended. Must Try!







Somsakdi Restaurant

The legendary Somsakdi Restaurant has been in operation in Pattaya for more than 40 years. Proprietor and Chef Somsakdi is still cooking and running his amazing restaurant at almost 80 years of age. The menu is probably the largest in Pattaya, with 374 individual items. Each dish is in Thai with an English explanation underneath. Rather than be swamped by choices, let Somsakdi guide you. Somsakdi Restaurant, Pattaya Soi 1, tel. 038 428 987, 038 423 284, 038 429 869, limited parking plus on-street parking in the soi. Hours 11 a.m. until 11 p.m., seven days.







Ali Baba Tandoori & Curry restaurant

Ali Baba, Pattaya’s most famous Tandoori and curry restaurant offers a Weekly Special of a 7-Course set menu at only 799 Baht. Get a free bottle of wine for every 4 diners. All vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes are prepared by expect Indian chefs using traditional recipes. In-house dining or Takeaway. They also do Home delivery. Located on Central Road, opposite the Basaya Beach Hotel near Beach Road. For more information or bookings, call 038 361 620.











