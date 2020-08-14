Weekday Simply Relax at Spa Cenvaree, Centara Grand Mirage Pattaya

“SPA Cenvaree”, Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya invites you to take out to refresh your senses, revitalize your body and indulge to an ultimate relaxation of your life.







With our “Weekday Simply Relax” promotion a 75 minute of spa treatment,the prices only THB 899 net from THB 2,700 net.

Spa treatment choices including; Aromatherapy Massage, Thai Massage, Foot Massage, Head Massage, Body Scrub and Organic Facial.

“Weekday Simply Relax” available for sale from now until 15th September 2020 and enjoy treatment before 30th December 2020.

For purchases and more information, please contact +66 3830 1234ext. 4333 or mail to [email protected]











