Wedding Showcase 2019 at Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa

Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa will unveil its new wedding packages and newest wedding trends. Setting in the Resort’s Grand Ballroom, Lawn and by the Beach on Saturday, 26 from 12:30 pm – 07:00 pm – Sunday, 27 October 2019 from 12:30 pm – 04:00 pm.

Couples will have the opportunity to meet our stylish team of wedding professionals including the best in-house event planners, wedding organizers and partners.

Be inspired by our show of Wedding dress by ‘Tawin Collection’ and Jewelry from ‘Suparno’ Not only that, couples can book a personal consultation and wedding card with ‘Venita and The Moment by With Love Studio’.

Register at the event and get a complimentary ‘Wedding Planner Book’

5% off master bill and 50% off Pre-Wedding Package.

Reserve your wedding within March 2020 and get up to 10% off from your master bill and complimentary bring-in band, corkage charge or bring-in flowers on your wedding day.

All couples will have a chance to win a luxury accommodation in one of our Marriott Hotels & Resorts.

* Pre-register now to receive a chance to attend a makeup workshop with professional makeup artists from Nars. https://renaissancepattaya.wixsite.com/landingpage/weddingshowcase2019

Exclusive offer for Club Marriott members:

For every THB100,000 spent, get a voucher valued at THB 1,000 applicable in all resort’s food and beverage outlets

Exclusive offers for Citibank card members:

For every THB150,000 spent, get a complimentary Signature Spa treatment at The Spa, valued at THB5,800 for 2 persons.

Top spenders who guarantee a minimum spend of THB400,000, will get a romantic yacht trip by Sailing Yacht Thailand valued at THB45,000.

For more information, please contact our Catering and Event Sales Manager Khun Dolruthai (Dear) via email: [email protected] or call. 038-259-099