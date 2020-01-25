Valentine’s Day at Renaissance Pattaya Resort

Spoil your loved one in this Valentine’s Day to a sumptuous 5-course dinner with beautiful sunset against the backdrop of the endless sea at Pebbles Bar and Grill, Renaissance Pattaya Resort & Spa.

* Price at THB3,000++ per couple/ THB1,800++ per person

Embracing this day to the fullest and more special with ‘Romantic Candlelit Dinner on the Beach’ in a private gazebo with the sparkling sea just a few sandy footsteps away.

* Price at THB10,000++ per couple inclusive of a set dinner for 2, a bottle of sparkling champagne and one flower bouquet.

Valentine’s Day menu highlights: Caesar salad, tiger prawn Romaine lettuce, crispy pancetta, Pan fried salmon fillet, green asparagus, potato pancake saffron cream sauce or Roasted Black angus tenderloin, green asparagus, mashed potato, tomato confit red wine jus etc.

For booking or inquiries, please contact 038-259-099 or email: [email protected].

Contact information: Darika Wechsawarn (Nam Warn) Assistant Director of Marketing Communications – Tel: 063 906 9702 – Email: [email protected]