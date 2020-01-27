Valentine’s at Hilton Pattaya

Hilton Pattaya invites you and your loved one to spend a memorable moment at our romantic dining venues along with a magnificent view of Pattaya bay on this coming February 14 and 15, 2020.

edge, level 14

For buffet lovers, edge invites you to enjoy a variety of international cuisine and fresh seafood on ice and on the grill served with a panoramic view of Pattaya bay. The buffet is priced at THB 2,250 nett per guest. Available on February 14 and 15, 2020 at edge on level 14 from 6pm to 10.30pm.

Flare, level 15

For those who enjoy authentic taste of Thai and Asian cuisine, Flare restaurant is a recommended place to spend a quality time. Choices of special Asian dishes are available for your Valentine’s day dinner at THB 650 nett. Available on February 14 and 15, 2020 at Flare restaurant on level 15 from 7pm to 10.30pm.

Drift, level 16

Drift Lobby Lounge & Bar offers a romantic experience on a private island with exclusive views. A package includes a sharing ‘Tower of Love’ together with a bottle of sparkling wine at THB 4,500 nett per couple per island. Limited numbers available. a la carte menus are also available. Reserve your exclusive moment at Drift Lobby Lounge & Bar on level 16 on February 14, 2020 from 7pm to 11pm.

Horizon, level 34

Horizon Rooftop Restaurant & Bar introduces an extraordinary Valentine’s Day dinner that will take you to a journey of love along with an unparalleled view of Pattaya on the rooftop. The ‘Passport of Love’ 4-course set menu is priced at THB 5,950 nett per couple and available on February 14, 2020. 7pm to 1am.

For more information or reservations, please call +66 (0) 38 253 000 or LINE ID @hiltonpattaya or [email protected]@hilton.com