Ultimate Relaxation at eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya

eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya introduces two combination packages of body massage and facial treatment exclusively designed for relaxing tight muscles and nourishing your facial skin.

‘A Luxurious Spa Package’ will take you to a deep relaxation for 90 minutes with a traditional Thai therapeutic massage by herbal hot compress. The herbs in the compress including prai, ginger, turmeric and lemongrass can help drawing out the tension. Followed by full facial treatment, cleanse, scrub and moisturizing for 60 minutes. A Luxurious Spa Package is priced at THB 5,000 nett per person and THB 9,600 per couple.

‘eforea Journey of the Sense’ is recommended for a short-time relaxation from head to toes. Start from a 90-minute body massage with hot crystal rich stones, which can help soothing your muscle. The journey is followed by facial treatment with a Chinese acupressure over your head and face that can increase the blood flow that make your skin more bright, fresh and young. eforea Journey of the Sense is priced at THB 3,900 nett per person and THB 7,500 nett per couple.

Spend a relaxing day with your favorite treatments at eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya from today until December 2019. eforea spa at Hilton Pattaya is located on level 17 of Hilton Pattaya and opens every day from 10 am – 10 pm.

Advance reservation is required. For more information or reservation, please call +66 38 253 000 or [email protected]