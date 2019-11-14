TPO String Quartet at Ben’s Theatre Jomtien (1.12.19)

From the College of Music, Mahidol University
8pm Sunday 1 December 2019
Omiros Yavroumis (violin 1)
Chanasorn Chantarapaoraya (violin 2)
Aibek Ashirmatov (viola)
Sarai Arsa (cello)
Haydn: Quartet in C major, Op. 76 No. 3 “Emperor”
Mendelssohn: Quartet in A minor, Op. 13 No. 2
Tickets THB 1000 pp including free drinks of choice
Reservations strictly by email: [email protected]
Please state your name, number of tickets required
and your mobile number.
You will receive confirmation and road plan to our venue.
Dress code: smart casual, no shorts, no sandals.
Website: www.benstheaterjomtien.com
Drop off GRAB car/taxi: type <Bens Theatre>
Ben’s Theater presents non-profit-making private concerts that bring quality musicians to Pattaya. There are no sponsors and income from ticket sales goes directly to the performers.