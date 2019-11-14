TPO String Quartet at Ben’s Theatre Jomtien (1.12.19)

We are delighted to inform you about our first concert of the season on Sunday December 1st, 2019. Led by TPO’s principal violinist and concertmaster Omiros Yavroumis four top musicians of the Thailand Philharmonic Orchestra will perform at Ben’s.

Review of concert in 2018: The players excelled themselves with excellent sense of phrasing and balance.

From the College of Music, Mahidol University

8pm Sunday 1 December 2019

Omiros Yavroumis (violin 1)

Chanasorn Chantarapaoraya (violin 2)

Aibek Ashirmatov (viola)

Sarai Arsa (cello)

Haydn: Quartet in C major, Op. 76 No. 3 “Emperor”

Mendelssohn: Quartet in A minor, Op. 13 No. 2

Tickets THB 1000 pp including free drinks of choice

Reservations strictly by email: [email protected]

Please state your name, number of tickets required

and your mobile number.

You will receive confirmation and road plan to our venue.

Dress code: smart casual, no shorts, no sandals.

Website: www.benstheaterjomtien.com

Drop off GRAB car/taxi: type <Bens Theatre>

Ben’s Theater presents non-profit-making private concerts that bring quality musicians to Pattaya. There are no sponsors and income from ticket sales goes directly to the performers.