FCCT presents The Future of Lumpini Park and Bangkok’s Green Spaces

Wednesday, Oct. 30, 7-9 pm

Bangkok’s surge of development since the 1960s has left a deficit of public parks and other green spaces — just 6.4 square meters per resident, compared to 44 square meters in Kuala Lumpur and 66 in Singapore. The World Health Organization says a healthy urban ecosystem needs at least 9 square meters of green space per person.

Bangkok has few parks, and very few large ones. Government agencies and other institutions have plenty of underused land but release it primarily for commercial development, not conversion into parks, gardens and sports fields.

The city’s lack of greenery has been worsened by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s practice of aggressively pruning trees along roads, and even in parks, partly due to lack of expertise. Tree surgeons (aka, arborists) and leading landscape architects have long worked almost exclusively with deep-pocketed private sector property owners, not the BMA.

The greenery gap has not gone unnoticed. The past 10 years have seen the rise of civic groups advocating for urban trees. Online campaigns and even street protests have rallied to keep Bangkok’s trees from being cut or harshly pruned. Among the groups involved are the Big Trees Project, the Thai Association of Landscape Architects (TALA) and the Thailand Urban Tree Network, which includes some 65 different organizations.

Now these efforts may be starting to pay off. The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration’s Department of Public Parks is collaborating with them to take better care of trees. The BMA is expanding park spaces, building a tree nursery, adding walkways, renovating leisure facilities and starting to consult professional landscape architects. State-linked companies and private companies, too, are creating new urban green areas.

A case in point is the nation’s first public park, Lumpini Park, established in the 1920s by King Rama VI on land developed in the 19th century by King Rama IV to host a grand exhibition. Starting next April, the BMA will undertake nine different projects to revamp facilities and spaces in this hugely popular green space. What is in store for this unique heritage site?

Learn more about these and other developments from our expert panel:

Arom Wongmaha, head of the Department of Public Parks, Office of the Environment, Bangkok Metropolitan Administration

Oraya Sutabutr, founder of the Big Trees Project, which advocates for a greener city and cultivates a corps of professional tree surgeons for the public benefit.

Yossapon Boonsom of the Thai Association of Landscape Architects and a proponent of urban sustainability.

Moderator: Brian Mertens, FCCT member

FCCT members free, non-members 350 THB, students and Thai journalists 150 THB

Foreign Correspondents’ Club of Thailand

