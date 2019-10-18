The Duchess 2019 AustCham Golf Tournament

We are delighted to invite you to the conveniently located Thana City Country Club, which offers golfers a chance to play on a course designed by Australia’s own Greg Norman, set in beautifully landscaped surroundings, with fast greens, strategically placed bunkers as well as natural lakes and streams.

Join us for a day of golf, networking, and great Australian food & beverages.

When: Friday, November 08, 2019 10:00 – 17:45 hrs

Where: Thana City Golf & Sports Club https://goo.gl/maps/1cLgvFGYaMzkdVyH8

How much does it cost: Baht 4,000 per player, Baht 15,000 per team of four, Baht 30,000 for Hole Sponsor, includes team of four (Click here to see the benefits)

**Price includes green fee, caddy, dinner and drinks.**

The tournament registration fee includes green fees, caddy, plus a BBQ dinner, beer and Australian wine at the end of your round.

**Buggies are available for an additional 700 Baht**

Format: An individual Stableford. No handicaps, system 36.

Register: https://www.austchamthailand.com/event-3511504/Registration