Thailand Seniors Championship (ITF Grade A) returns to Pattaya

FITZ Club – Racquets, Health and Fitness together with The Aspen Tree by Magnolia Quality Development Limited and Singha Corporation, will stage one of the world’s premier seniors’ tennis tournaments on November 16-22 2019. The tournament is expected to bring in more than 250 top international players from 15 countries to compete for the prestigious ITF Championship title throughout the 7-day event. The event features the 35+ Singles and Doubles Open and is geared to help promote Pattaya and Thailand as an outstanding sports destination, especially for Tennis.

For more information or to register for the ITF tournament, please visit https://www.itftennis.com/seniors/tournaments/tournament/info.aspx?tournamentid=1100046013.

For more information on the Royal Cliff Hotels Group and Fitz Club, please call; Tel: (66) 38 250 421 or visit: www.royalcliff.com and www.facebook.com/fitzclub