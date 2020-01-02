Sponsorship – BCCT Annual General Meeting Luncheon

BCCT is seeking multiple co-sponsorship for BCCT Annual General Meeting Luncheon on “Thailand in the Early 2020s: Prospects for Politics and Economics Growth” on Thursday 30 January at Shangri-La Hotel. Speakers are Dr. Thitinan Pongsudhirak and Dr. Pavida Pananond The Luncheon will start after the Annual General Meeting (AGM).
Fee: The fee for multiple co-sponsorship is at THB 10,000 plus VAT each.
Benefits:
– two free seats for each sponsor (one of which will be on top table)
– company logo/name/link and a brief promotion or company’s description stated on all multiple e-mail circulars to members (2,800+ member and 4,500+ contacts in Thailand), BCCT website booking page and all social media post
– option to display advertising video on screens during the lunch
– option to erect a display with promotional brochures outside function room at the venue (subject to space constraints)
– logo/s (to be supplied by sponsors) prominently displayed on stage back-drop at the event venue
– post-event publicity on the homepage of the BCCT website/Facebook and in BCCT magazine, The Link
– A full list of attendees with contact details
Contact: If you are interested to become this event sponsor, please email – [email protected] or call +66(0)2-651-5350 – as soon as possible.
