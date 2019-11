Pattaya Soul Club presents Souled Out.

The very best of Northern-Motown-Soul.

Friday 13 December 2019 at Hemingway’s Jomtien.

500 baht entry fee. Doors open at 8pm.

Free flow of wine and San Miguel 8-10pm.

All proceeds to Kate’s Project Pattaya.

No need to book in advance. Just show up.