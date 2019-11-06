Rugby School Thailand’s Christmas Fair – 7 Dec 2019

On Saturday 7th December Rugby School Thailand will host a spectacular Christmas Fair. Taking place under the shade of the school’s huge covered games area, it is set to be a day of festive fun for the whole family.

You can find gift inspiration at the Christmas Marketplace, where stalls will feature a curated selection of local, national and international vendors, with products such as hand-made jewellery, bags, organic products, beautiful homewares and tasty treats. There will be ice cream, cinnamon scrolls and gingerbread, to more hearty roast meals, English pies and Thai spring rolls (plus lots more) to fuel you as you shop.

The games area will have attractions for all ages; giant bouncers, a rainbow slide, bumper cars and a climbing wall, as well as a smaller games arcade that will challenge visitors to the likes of shooting rugby balls, with the chance to win prizes. The little ones can settle into the craft zone, have their faces painted and (if they’re good) even have a photo with Father Christmas, who has asked us if he can have a cosy grotto.

All this will be set to musical entertainment throughout the day, with Rugby School Thailand’s staff choir performing traditional Christmas carols, as well as a showcase of school talent.

All proceeds from the event will be donated to the selected charity partner, the Hand-to-Hand Foundation, which works with underprivileged children and their families in the Pattaya area. For more information – or if you’re interested in vendor or sponsorship opportunities – visit www.rugbyschool.ac.th/christmasfair or email [email protected]