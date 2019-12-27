Royal Cliff Beach Hotel The Roaring 20s & Intergalactic New Year Party

By Pattaya Mail
This New Year’s Eve, experience an extravagant flashback to the Roaring 20s as we ring in 2020 with premium dishes, live music and classy cabaret shows. Join us for a glamourous gala dinner offering a mouthwatering 4-course extravaganza with welcome canapés to start the festivities. At midnight, enjoy spectacular fireworks from the VIP section at the Infini Pool of the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel to cap off an unforgettable night! 31 December 2019. 7pm onwards. Dress Code: Smart casual. THB 7000++ per person. 50% discount for children under 12 years. Reservations: contact 038 250 421 Ext. 2037 or email: [email protected]
Intergalactic New Year Party
Say goodbye to 2019 and ring in the New Year with a bang! Experience an epic intergalactic New Year’s Eve celebration like no other at the Royal Cliff Beach Hotel poolside. Share a fantastic feast with family and friends, dance to the musical beats of live entertainment, enjoy out of this world performances or mix and mingle with cool extraterrestrials, humanoids, space warriors and little green aliens as you experience the coolest New Year party on this side of the Milky Way! 7pm-2am (poolside). THB 7000++ per person. 50% discount for children under 12 years. Reservations: contact 038 250 421 Ext. 2037 or email: [email protected]

