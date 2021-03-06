Richmond free food to celebrate 1st Anniversary

On Friday 26th March 2021 is the 1st anniversary of Richmond Soi Welcome giving away free food to hungry Thai people.

To mark this anniversary, we will be holding a special party at the Richmond Soi Welcome @ 7pm. Everybody is welcome.

It has been an incredible achievement by all people in Thailand and around the world to keep this going. The teamwork with Thai people and farangs has been truly amazing and shows what can be done when positive energy comes together for a good cause.







What started as just a one-off event has turned into a weekly event that people rely on for food.

We have had great support and many donations, with over 27,000 bags of free food given to out-of-work people.

Richmond family are still doing free food Friday and the real challenge is to keep this going. The Thai people are more desperate than ever now.

If you would like to make a donation go to www.paypal.me/paulvplastic





















