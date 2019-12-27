Home What's On in Pattaya & East Thailand Dining & Entertainment Renaissance Pattaya Resort New Year’s Eve Chic en Blanc
Latest Stories
Iraq president offers to quit after rejecting PM nominee
BAGHDAD (AP) — Iraq's president refused on Thursday to designate a prime minister candidate nominated by the Iran-backed parliamentary bloc and offered to resign, ...
Royal Cliff Beach Hotel The Roaring 20s & Intergalactic New Year Party
This New Year’s Eve, experience an extravagant flashback to the Roaring 20s as we ring in 2020 with premium dishes, live music and classy...
Renaissance Pattaya Resort New Year’s Eve Chic en Blanc
609 Kitchen, Resort Lawn. December 31, 2019 from 7 pm – 10.30 pm. Dress Code: Gorgeous White. THB 3,900++ per person. 70% OFF per...
Pattaya officials lobby 10,000 Chinese for business
Top Chonburi and tourism officials welcomed a convention of 10,000 Chinese beauty industry executives and sales agents to Pattaya, hoping to foment more business...
Israel’s embattled Netanyahu wins landslide in primary
JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday scored a landslide victory in a primary race for leadership of the ruling Likud...