Renaissance Pattaya Resort New Year’s Eve Chic en Blanc

609 Kitchen, Resort Lawn. December 31, 2019 from 7 pm – 10.30 pm. Dress Code: Gorgeous White. THB 3,900++ per person. 70% OFF per child + Limited Kids Menu (6-12 yrs.) THB 5,500++ per person including a range of free flow alcoholic beverages till 10.30 pm.
New Year’s Eve Set Dinner (6-Course)
Pebbles Bar and Grill, December 31, 2019 from 7 pm – 1 am. THB 4,500++ per person. 70% OFF per child + Limited Kids Menu (6-12 yrs.). THB 7,000++ per person including free flow premium alcoholic beverages. Add on Countdown Package THB 1,900++ Countdown Package 10.30 pm – 1 am THB 2,500++per person. Live entertainment includes DJ and spectacular fireworks.
New Year’s Eve at R Bar – Countdown Package
R Bar, December 31, 2019 from 10.30 pm – 1 am THB 2,500++per person. Live entertainment includes DJ and spectacular fireworks. For booking or inquiries, please contact 038-259-099 or email: [email protected]. Contact information Darika Wechsawarn (Nam Warn) Tel. 03825.9099

