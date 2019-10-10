Regents International School Pattaya host IGCSE and IBDP Open Evening event

On Tuesday 29 October Regents International School Pattaya will be hosting an open evening for all students and families interested in learning more about the iGCSE options, the IB Diploma Programme and university applications.

Regents specialist teachers will be in their classrooms from 5pm-7pm ready to give demonstrations and answer questions about their individual courses and subject areas. Regents University counsellor will be also be available in the IB Suite to answer any questions or give advice on course selections and future university plans.

There will be two key presentations in the Regents Round House:

5pm – IGCSE information and course options

5.45pm – IB Diploma Programme information and course options

The evening is targeted to Year 9 and Year 11 families, but all are welcome to join the evening.

Families will leave with specific information on the programs, courses, and process so that they can make the best decisions for their children’s education.