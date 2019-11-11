Pattaya Sports Club Christmas Party (11.12.19)

Pattaya Sports Club invites you and your loved ones to our Christmas Party on Wednesday 11 December 2019.

Party starts at 6 pm. Festive Theme. Prizes will be given for the best Festive costumes of the night. Win lots of raffle prizes. Entrance: Members 600 baht, Guests 800 baht includes Thai & International buffet & Live Entertainment.

Free flow of hard and soft drinks.

Venue: First Pacific Hotel, (Formerly Town-in-Town) Central Pattaya Road. Get your tickets at the PSC office now! Hurry, Limited seats.

Call: Mobile: 095 706 2646, Phone: 038 415 424 Email: [email protected]