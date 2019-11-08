Oven roasted German Goose at Casa Pascal Restaurant

Served with all the traditional Trimmings, Braised red Cabbage, Glazed Brussel Sprouts with Onions and Bacon, Potato Dumplings, Roasted Potatoes, Cranberry Sauce, Goose Jus

Goose is only available upon pre-order

We can prepare only 2 Geese per day. Therefore, please order and pay for the goose minimum 2 days in advance.

One Goose is only sold as a whole for 1 – 6 Persons

One Goose eat alone 4664 per person

One Goose shared among 2 Persons 2392 per person

One Goose shared among 3 Persons 1635 per person

One Goose shared among 4 Persons 1256 per person

One Goose shared among 5 Persons 1089 per person

One Goose shared among 6 Persons 978 per person

The story of St. Martin’s Day

Martin’s day is named after St. Martin of Tours, a Roman soldier who became a monk after being baptized as an adult. He was eventually made a saint by the Catholic Church for being a kind man who cut his cloak in half to share with a beggar during a snowstorm.

St. Martin was known as friend of the children and patron of the poor. Like most holidays, St. Martin’s Day is also about eating food. The traditional victuals are goose with red cabbage and dumplings. Perhaps, but the more likely reason is that November 11 is the beginning of Advent fasting and hardcore Catholics get a last chance to feast before they abstain from greasy food and booze until Christmas.