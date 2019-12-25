Hit the Jackpot of 2020!

New Year Eve Promotions from [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya.

Celebrate the New Year in your own way on the last night of 2019 on Tuesday 31 December at [email protected] Design Hotel Pattaya.

Enjoy an exclusive New Year Gala buffet dinnerwith live music, Tradition Thai puppet, Thai dance, cabaret show and many more for THB 2,999 net per person at Big Fish restaurant, 6th floor from 6pm till 11pm.

Let’s countdown to 2020 together on one of the highest rooftop bars in Pattaya, Sky Bar27th floor. Entrance fee at THB 1,500 net per person also a welcome drink is already waiting for you.

Want a stay?Get your fantastic stay in Leisure Class [email protected] 8,999 and enjoy exclusive New Year Gala buffet dinner with free flow soft drink for 2 persons at Big Fish and free access to join a countdown party at Sky Bar.

For more information,

Tel: 038 930600

Website: https://www.siamatsiam.com/pattaya

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/siamatsiampattaya

For room reservation, please email to [email protected]

For F&B reservation, please email to [email protected]