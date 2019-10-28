Multi Chambers Eastern Seaboard Networking (15.11.19)

The Netherlands-Thai Chamber of Commerce (NTCC) proudly presents “Multi Chambers Eastern Seaboard Networking Members and friends in Samutprakarn, Chacheongsao, Chonburi, Rayong and those who have a business meeting in the area, please join us at this one of the best networking event of November! As 15th of November is considered as Entrepreneur’s Day in the Netherlands, a small gift ceremony to the well-performing Dutch SMEs will also take place.
What to expect?
Prior to the event: legal update session from 15:30 – 18:00 hrs. by Baker McKenzie, please stay tuned for more details.
Food: variation of international and Chonburi’s gimmick menus served in canapes style, kindly sponsored by Ana Anan Resort & Villas.
Beverage: free flow of Heineken beer, wines and soft drinks.
Most importantly, the great sea view.
Event details:
Date: Friday 15th of November, 2019
Time: 18:30 – 21:00
Venue: Ana Anan Resort & Villas Pattaya (map)
Tickets: THB 600 for NTCC and partner chambers’ members | THB 1.200 for non-members
*Price includes canapes kindly sponsored by Ana Anan Resort & Villas free flow of Heineken and wine*
Click here to register