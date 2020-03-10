Miss Hooters Beauty Pageant to be held in Pattaya

Hooters Asia is hosting the much-awaited, “Miss Hooters Thailand Beauty Pageant 2020”, at Hooters Pattaya, Pattaya Beach Road, near Royal Garden Plaza, on Friday, March 13, 2020 from 8pm onwards.







Featuring 12 gorgeous finalists who are Miss Hooters winners and runner-ups from Bangkok, Pattaya, Samui and Phuket, the exciting pageant is a whole lot of fun and entertainment.

The winner of Miss Hooters Thailand will represent the Kingdom at the 24th Annual Hooters International Pageant, to be held in Tahoe, Nevada from June 16-18, 2020. Miss Hooters Thailand will be competing for the title of Miss Hooters International, along with winners from around the world.

Miss Hooters Thailand 2019 Cherrin Chairob will greet all attendees at the Miss Hooters Thailand Beauty Pageant 2020.

Ticket cost 350 baht and include a Chang beer or a margarita. Pick up a souvenir from Hooters Asia before you leave.

Advance ticket purchase is available at https://www.eventpop.me/e/8424

Website: www.Hootersasia.com – Facebook: Hooters Asia – Instagram: Official_hootersasia





