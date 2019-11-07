Loy Krathong Festivities in Pattaya & East Thailand

Saturday 9 November 2019

Avani Pattaya

An experience not to be missed, the unique charm of ‘Loy Krathong’ is one of the most famous festivals in the Thai calendar. Wallow in an oasis of serenity and calm at the Sala Rim Nam. Feast on sumptuous Thai favourites, at our international buffet. Immerse yourself in this beautiful evening, with Thai dance performances, a lucky draw and live music; from 7:00 pm – 10:00 pm. THB 999++ per person, including a Krathong. For more information, please call: +66 38 412 120 email: [email protected] or https://www.avanihotels.com/en/pattaya/offers/celebrate-loy-krathong–in-style

Monday 11 November 2019

Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

Celebrate the most glorious night of the full moon on our beautiful calm beach. Enjoy a spectacular seafood BBQ and Thai buffet, live performances and lucky draws to complete a memorable Loy Kratong evening. On Monday 11th November 2019 At 18.30 – 23.00 hrs.

Adult THB 1,599 net / person, Child THB 799 net / person. For reservation please contact us

email :[email protected] or Tel. +66 (0)3871 4981

Café Kantary

Make Your D.I.Y. Krathong from Natural Materials Free at Café Kantary Bangsaen, Chiang Mai, Koh Yao Noi, Sriracha & Rayong. Join our Free Krathong Workshop at Café Kantary Bangsaen, Chiang Mai, Koh Yao Noi, Sriracha and Rayong. You are invited!! Come to celebrate Loy Krathong Festival to pay respect to the mother-river by making your krathong with natural materials only. More details are available from Call Centre by dialling 1627 or visiting our website at: www.cafekantary.com