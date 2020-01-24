Light Music and Fireworks at Amari Pattaya (31.01.20)

The DJs spinning the sounds at “A Little Light Music and Fireworks” just might save your life come Friday night. A trio of rocket men are set to soothe and stimulate your ears with sweet and surging music styles in two-hour sets from 19.00 to midnight.

Meanwhile, the evening hits periodic high notes as fabulous fireworks displays light up the night sky. Beach Lawn, Amari Pattaya, Pattaya Beach Road on Friday, January 31, 2020. Starts: 19.00 hours. Lights out: After midnight.

Price: 500 THB Net per person including 1 free drink.

On the entertainment program:

Deep House with Kori Mafi(19.00 to 21.00)

Hip Hop with Buddha (21.00 to 22.00)

All Sorts with Natsha (22.00-MidNight)

Reservations: [email protected] or call 038-418-418