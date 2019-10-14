Join the Best Halloween Family Party of the Year at Royal Cliff, Pattaya

Come one, come all to the most popular family-friendly Halloween Party of the year! Join Royal Cliff’s “Transylvania Halloween Party at the Cliff” on Saturday, 2 November 2019 from 6:00 – 9: 00 p.m. at Panorama – Dramatic Atmosphere and experience a memorable night of non-stop family fun. Inspired by the popular Hotel Transylvania animated film, don your favourite Halloween costume and soak up the fun atmosphere as you mix and mingle with the creatures of the night!

Adults and kids alike will enjoy a fun Saturday night packed with spooky games and unique Halloween-themed treats. The prizes for the games are bigger and better this year! Dress to impress and win the award for best Halloween costume. Enjoy a hauntingly delicious menu and grab your fill before the games begin.

Admission is only THB 300 for all hotel guests and THB 400 for outside guests . Other delightful perks include complimentary Halloween mocktail, thrilling photo op, fun face-painting, freaky wishing tree, hair-raising drink specials, exciting lucky draw, spooky tunes and lots of special Halloween goodies. With exciting new activities and electrifying entertainment lined up for the entire family, don’t miss out on being part of this unforgettable Halloween fun!

This is an extremely popular event. Seats are limited, so reserve your table now! If you are non-Pattaya residents, we have great news! The hotel will also offer special discounts for families joining the party.

For more information, to book a table or accommodation with special rates, please call our Marketing Department at (+66) 38-250-421 Ext. 2878 or email [email protected]