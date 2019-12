Saturday 28 and 29 December 2019

From 7 pm – 10 pm

At Sugar Hut (Tapphaya Road)

Featuring:

Odd Riisnaes (Norway) saxophone

Thomas Reimer (Austria) guitar

Chris Stefanetti (USA) bass

Harry Kleiner (Germany) drums

This highly qualified virtuos quartet will play many styles from Bebop a la Charlie Parker to Latin Songs from Jobim, funky tunes by B.Cobham or H. Hancock and even some of the latest Popsongs.

See you at Sugar Hut on Thappraya Road