Centara Grand Mirage Beach Resort Pattaya

On Thursday, 31st October 2019

Join us for a frightful evening to witness the scariest Halloween costume contest, live deadly entertainment shows, Live spooky DJ & a Little monster’s disco.

Adult THB 1,299++ Kids 6-12 years THB 649++ Kids under 6 years eat for free

*Including free flow of soft drinks

For more information or reservations, please call to reserve at (038) 714 981